Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.36.
In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
