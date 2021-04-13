Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,371. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

