Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $295.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average of $184.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

