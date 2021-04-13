Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.