salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $85,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.