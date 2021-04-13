Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.21

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 27337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.