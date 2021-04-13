Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SFRRF stock remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
