Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFRRF stock remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

