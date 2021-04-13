SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Head-To-Head Survey

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, indicating that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,063.27%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.48 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.