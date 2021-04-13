Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.23

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 656007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $21,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

