Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 784.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 71,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
