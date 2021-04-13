SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.92.

SAP traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.92. The company has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

