Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares $0.37 — Dividend

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. 75,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,995. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

