Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRSA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $16,035,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,036,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

