SaTT (SATT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.33 Million

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $37,247.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,171 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

