Savix (SVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $455,606.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Savix has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $455,606.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $20.23 or 0.00032209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00053217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00084140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.66 or 0.00628397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 92,985 coins and its circulating supply is 68,463 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

