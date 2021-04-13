SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 478.2% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,580.50. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SC Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SC Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SC Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SCPE stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. SC Health has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.