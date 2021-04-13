Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in March

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scapa Group stock remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. Scapa Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07.

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

