Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

