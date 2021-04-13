Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Schneider Electric S.E. in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

