Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.
Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 244,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
