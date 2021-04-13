Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 244,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 322,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

