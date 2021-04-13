Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,150. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $16,545,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

