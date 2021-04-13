Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 108,577 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.23% of OceanFirst Financial worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

