Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.55% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,875,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

