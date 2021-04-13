Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 5.67% of Ardagh Group worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.