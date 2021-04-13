Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 281,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

