Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 518.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Bausch Health Companies worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

