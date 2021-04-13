Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 348,566 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4,210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,566 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology Group worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

