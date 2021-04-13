Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,656 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $261.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.73 and its 200 day moving average is $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

