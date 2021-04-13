Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 936,124 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,124 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of TechnipFMC worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,740,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 983,404 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after buying an additional 728,578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,825,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 672,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 644,689 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

