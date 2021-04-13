Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.66% of AMERISAFE worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

