Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,704 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Diamondback Energy worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

