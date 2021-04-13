Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172,112 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Hubbell worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hubbell by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

