Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.02% of Lakeland Financial worth $14,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LKFN opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

