Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 670.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,231 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $19,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 331,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,247,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.