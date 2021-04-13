Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Alliance Data Systems worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1,625.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 31,483.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

NYSE ADS opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

