Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.46 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 651,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after buying an additional 263,719 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

