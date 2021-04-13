Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.64 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.43. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

