Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,746 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.60% of Renewable Energy Group worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,169,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

