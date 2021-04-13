Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.41% of Novanta worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Novanta by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,051,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

