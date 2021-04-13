Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.47 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.44% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

APAM opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

