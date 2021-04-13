Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.86.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.