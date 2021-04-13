Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.63 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Everest Re Group worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 388,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.18 and its 200 day moving average is $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

