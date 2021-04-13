Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.28% of EnPro Industries worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

