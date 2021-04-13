Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 233.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DocuSign by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $213.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.92 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

