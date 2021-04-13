Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.43% of Meritage Homes worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 725.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 137,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH opened at $94.87 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

