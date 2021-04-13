Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.12% of Patrick Industries worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

