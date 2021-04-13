Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of WESCO International worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $2,767,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.