Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,448 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

