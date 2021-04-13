Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Graco worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.