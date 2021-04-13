Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,039,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ESI opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.