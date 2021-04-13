Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 107,082 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.20% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.